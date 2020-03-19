Noem: Hospital system received COVID-19 testing supplies before state

Governor Noem tried to address her concerns about COVID-19 test shortages in the state with President Trump on Thursday.

Governor Noem holds a press conference in Rapid City on March 18, discussing developments surrounding COVID-19 testing in South Dakota.

On a conference call with President Trump and other governors Thursday, Governor Noem asked why a local hospital got COVID-19 testing supplies before the state.

NOEM: I want to tell you a little bit about my story and I need to understand how you’re triaging supplies. We for two weeks were requesting reagents for our public health lab from CDC, who pushed us to private suppliers who kept canceling orders on us. And we kept making requests, placing orders, in the morning we would expect a supply all the sudden, we get a cancellation notice. And we’re working through all the setup channels through the federal government to get it resolved until we ran out and we’re unable to process any tests in the State of South Dakota because I have the only lab that is operating today. I have no commercial outside labs what so ever. Then, I find out this morning after we had to get a little pushy with a few people [inaudible] getting, thanks to the CDC, a shipment of reagents this morning and started testing again, which was good as the backlog was getting very [inaudible] we were only processing and able to start processing this morning the high-risk samples as well. I found out that one of my hospital systems received reagents when they haven’t even been an FDA approved lab and aren’t ready to start processing yet. So they received what I was trying to get for two weeks when they’re not even an FDA approved lab, not even set up and running, and I’m trying to figure out how we’re triaging supplies that we need, especially when I’m the only lab that processes in the state and we were going through the correct channels and using and searching and asking.

TRUMP: We got you, Kristi, we got you.

NOEM: I just don't want to not be a priority area because we're a smaller state or less populated."

TRUMP: That will never happen to you, and it will never happen to your state.

NOEM: The second thing I need.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar cut Noem off saying many hospitals are getting their supplies on the open market. He told Governor Noem to work with South Dakota’s FEMA Regional Director to get what the state needs.

The White House coronavirus response coordinator says commercial hospitals that are getting the tests are getting certification.

On Tuesday, Governor Noem announced that COVID-19 testing was halted in the state due to a lack of supplies.

Testing resumed on Thursday and will be prioritizing tests for people deemed to be at high risk of the coronavirus.