Noem: Nearly 100 businesses apply for state's COVID-19 relief fund

Gov. Kristi Noem has announced the first wave of businesses that have applied for her office's COVID-19 relief fund.

Noem said Tuesday 94 businesses have applied for the Governor's Office of Economic Development's Small Business Relief Fund.

The office has already approved over $5 million worth of loans.

Industries that have been approved for loans include hotels, restaurants, retail, tourism, manufacturing, and others. You can find a full list of loan recipients here.

More information about the program, including application requirements, can be found on the state's website.

