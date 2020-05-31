Noem: Rioting, looting 'will not be tolerated' in South Dakota

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has issued a statement on the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, saying the state will not tolerate riots seen in other parts of the country.

Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests nationwide, many of which have turned violent.

So far, protests in South Dakota have remained peaceful. Another protest is planned in Sioux Falls Sunday evening.

The following is Gov. Noem's full statement:

“We take the protection of people’s rights very seriously, as we’ve demonstrated over the last several months, including the right to peacefully protest,” said Governor Noem. “Make no mistake, mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims. If asked, the state stands ready to assist local authorities to ensure everyone’s rights are protected. Rioting and looting, like we’ve seen in other cities and states, will not be tolerated in South Dakota.”