Noem: South Dakota Coronavirus cases climbs to eight

In a Wednesday afternoon press briefing, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says there are now eight confirmed cases of Coronavirus in South Dakota.

Noem says the three new cases are all men and all of them are self quarantined at home. Two of the new cases are located in Minnehaha County with one of the patients being in their 40s while the other is in their 50s. The third case, a man in his 60s, is located in Bon Homme County.

These new cases are in addition to the five cases Governor Noem announced Tuesday afternoon.

In addition there are 11 Coronavirus cases pending at a state lab in Pierre.

