Gov. Noem: South Dakota to receive newly approved "rapid test" capabilities

Governor Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts after the state surpassed 100 positive cases over the weekend.

Governor Noem says the state received a large shipment of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. Noem says many of these supplies are needed in our communities.

Governor Noem says the state will also receive 10 to 15 of the newly approved Abbott Lab's ID NOW rapid testing platform. The new point-of-care test was authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency-use and will be able to deliver results in as little as five minutes, according to the manufacturer.

"This is fantastic,” said Governor Noem. “These are going to be supplies and equipment that we’ll be able to utilize to get instant results for individuals across the state of South Dakota. And we’ll put them in populations where we can focus on stopping hot spits and making sure we’re getting people answers on if they’re positive with COVID-19 and then immediately isolate them and protect more people.”

South Dakota is the last state to reach the 100 positive cases threshold.