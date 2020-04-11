Noem, TenHaken recommend Smithfield Foods to close for 14 days

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken are recommending that Smithfield Food suspend operations for 14 days.

On Saturday, Governor Noem, and Mayor TenHaken sent a letter to Smithfield Foods recommending the closure based upon the 238 cases of COVID-19 that are connected to the plant's workers. That number of cases makes up 54% of the cases in Minnehaha County, which is now at 438.

The letter is also asking Smithfield Foods to continue to provide full pay and benefits to its employees during the 14-day suspension as well as paid sick time for infected and symptomatic employees.

Noem and TenHaken say the 14-day recommendation is based upon the isolation period consistent with what is understood to be the incubation period of COVID-19.

Mayor TenHaken clarified in a press conference Saturday afternoon this letter is a recommendation, not a mandate