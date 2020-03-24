Noem advises South Dakota schools to remain closed until May

Gov. Kristi Noem has recommended all South Dakota public schools remain closed to students until at least May 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Noem issued the recommendation during a briefing Tuesday morning.

The new guidelines would close most schools for most of the remaining school year. Most South Dakota public schools schedule their final day in late May.

Noem commended schools and teachers for the innovative ways they have continued education through distance learning. She said the state will continue to provide support for online classes.

A total of 30 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in South Dakota as of noon Tuesday. Noem said eight have fully recovered.