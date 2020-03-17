Nominations needed for Helpline Center's Spirit of Volunteerism Awards

The Spirit of Volunteerism Awards is Tuesday, May 12th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Nominations for outstanding volunteers to be recognized at the luncheon are being taken until April 1st.

Nominations of volunteers need to be for the following categories: youth, adult, group and corporate humanitarian. The nominations will be reviewed by a panel of community leaders and winners are announced live at the event.

You can nominate a volunteer in the area here. The luncheon is from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM on May 12th. Tickets to attend are $30. The event is at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.