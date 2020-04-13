Nonprofits join forces providing centralized food distribution in Sioux Falls

Several regional nonprofits are combining resources to provide centralized food distribution in Sioux Falls.

Feeding South Dakota, The Helpline Center, Faith Temple Food Giveaway, Corona Help Sioux Falls and the Salvation Army will launch the new distribution system Tuesday.

Organizers say the hunger relief effort will provide supplemental food to Sioux Empire area households during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food distribution will take place at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds every Tuesday and Thursday from noon – 8 p.m. during the pandemic. Individuals or families can pre-register online or calling 211. Guests should enter the fairgrounds via the south entrance off Lyon Blvd. Individuals and families are eligible to receive food every other week.

“This is an unprecedented time in our community and state," Corona Help Sioux Falls coordinator Pastor Rich Merkouris said. "Therefore, we need to see unprecedented unity across our city to meet the needs. This includes churches, non-profits, businesses, government and individuals. This centralized food distribution is a unified effort to care for our neighbors.”

Each week’s distribution will include a box of nonperishable items. There will also be fresh produce, frozen food and dairy when those supplies are available.

Individuals or families that are unable to leave their homes can receive a food delivery by calling 211 or visiting helplinecenter.org.