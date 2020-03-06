North Dakota agriculture department investigating Cass-Clay milk recall

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture announced on Friday it is investigating a milk recall.

Cass-Clay milk is believed to have been contaminated with a chemical that’s used to sterilize and clean equipment, according to a media release.

The milk is 1% low-fat galloon milk with a best by date of 3/19 and a timestamp between 16:30 and 17:30.

In the media release, the state agency said Ag inspectors are doing a more in-depth investigation to confirm that no other products were contaminated and that corrective measures are in place.