North Sioux City mayor resigns after dispute to reopen city

The mayor of North Sioux City has resigned after a dispute with the city council over opening the city’s bars, restaurants and casinos.

Randy Fredericksen says he submitted his resignation Tuesday after the North Sioux City Council voted Monday night to allow those facilities to re-open at 50% percent capacity, overturning a recent decision to stay closed until May 31.

According to Dakota Radio Group, Fredericksen says with the large number of positive cases of coronavirus in neighboring Woodbury and Dakota counties (Iowa), he fears those residents will come to North Sioux City and possibly spread the virus.

"When I got elected, people elected me. Not the owners of the casinos," Frederickson said. "Some day, they got to weigh the gain of money against the cases that are out there, the lives."

He added he is frustrated with the council "overstepping boundaries."

"I have another issue with another councilwoman who comes to city hall, and micro manages, with a few other councilmen," Frederickson said. "They go in there and had the secretary crying. I lost my city administrator because of this. I lost my city finance officer because of this. We are in world of hurt."

Fredericksen has served as mayor for five years and had one year left on his current term.