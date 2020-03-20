Not guilty plea entered to assault, abuse of child under 7

A Roberts County man has pleaded not guilty to felony child abuse, assault resulting in serious injuries and child neglect.

The U.S. Attorney in South Dakota said this week 21-year-old Michael Robinson appeared before a federal magistrate judge in Minneapolis following his arrest.

An indictment alleges Robinson assaulted and abused a child under age 7 in October 2019. Each charge carries a maximum life in prison with a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

The investigation was done by the FBI and the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate Sioux Tribe’s law enforcement. The U.S. Attorney says Robinson was released on conditions pending trial and ordered to appear in federal court in Aberdeen March 31.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)