Nursing home residents play life-sized Hungry Hungry Hippos in coronavirus lockdown

People around the world are doing what they can to maintain some sense of normalcy amid closures, lockdowns and quarantines due to the coronavirus.

Residents in lockdown played a life-sized version of the popular children’s board game Hungry Hungry Hippos on Thursday at the Bryn Celyn Care Home in Wales. (Source: Bryn Celyn Care Home/CNN)

At the Bryn Celyn Care Home in Wales, the residents are playing a life-sized version of the popular children’s board game Hungry Hungry Hippos.

They’re using plastic playpen balls and makeshift hippo mouths made from plastic baskets attached to broomstick handles.

The nursing home has been on lockdown since March 12, meaning no visits from loved ones.

“Everyone in the home team and residents are worried about the virus,” Michelle Williams​, the general manager, told CNN. “But we are staying positive and doing what we do every day, which is supporting our residents, and keeping it as normal as possible.”

In addition to board games, Williams says residents are filling their days with activities like cooking, quizzes, craft sessions and exercise classes.

“There will be some tough times ahead, but I know with the team we have we will get through it together. Keep it up,” wrote Williams in a Facebook post.

The residents and staff are well, and there is no current coronavirus-related illness in the nursing home.

Copyright 2020 Bryn Celyn Care Home via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.