Nursing stations installed at Sanford Premier Center

Nursing mothers will now have their own private place at the Premier Center.

The events center announced today two new nursing suites.

We first told you about the lack of a place for nursing mothers back in November after a mother posted a photo of her breastfeeding while sitting on a bathroom floor.

The suites were designed by the company Mamava.

One will be located in the premier center and the second in the convention center.

The new suites are portable and feature benches, a fold down table and a lock for privacy.

Staff members say the easiest way to access the suites is by downloading the Mamava app on your smartphone.

But if you don't have a smartphone, they say you should find the nearest "event staff person" to help you unlock the door.