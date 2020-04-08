O'Gorman Catholc Schools to host virtual Mass every Wednesday

Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools in Sioux Falls have long held masses every Wednesday, but the COVID-19 has hampered the tradition.

Now, the school has announced plans to hold these masses will be held virtually.

O’Gorman High School Chaplain Fr. Joseph Scholten livestreams Wednesday Mass celebrations at 10:15 a.m. from the O’Gorman High School chapel to help stay connected with students while helping support their spiritual well-being during these difficult times.

Mass is streamed via Facebook and YouTube live for students and their families.