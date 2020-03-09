O'Gorman student named Miss Shamrock for St. Patrick's Day parade

A student at O'Gorman High School has been named the 2020 Miss Shamrock for the Sioux Falls St. Patrick's Day parade.

Keira Boetel will receive the honorary crown this Saturday.

The 17-year-old said her grandmother, who immigrated to the United States from Ireland at age nine, has passed Irish songs, dances and traditions to her children and grandchildren.

Boetel is the daughter of Tom and Kerry Boetel of Sioux Falls. She is a senior honor student at O’Gorman High School and competes as a gymnast with All American Gymnastics Academy. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse next year, where she will compete in gymnastics and major in biology.

The crowning of Miss Shamrock will take place in conjunction with the painting of the shamrock at 11 a.m. on March 14. The event is held at the corner of 9th Street and Phillips Avenue. Miss Shamrock will then participate in the parade, which begins at 2 p.m. at the corner of 13th Street and Phillips Avenue.