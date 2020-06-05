OYO Gardening with the Family

Since most of us are practicing social distancing and have been stuck at home recently, it is a great time to start a garden or put together some planters. What's even better is if you can get the whole family involved, too.

Doug Schroeder from Lewis says it's very easy and fun to get the kids involved with putting together some planters or to help with a garden. He recommends starting them off with some smaller plants and containers since those are easier for them to hold.

You can also use the planters to introduce kids to how to take care of the plants. Doug says it's a great way to teach and show kids what all needs to be done to care for the plants.