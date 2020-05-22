OYO: Making a Successful Planter

Last week, we talked about how to make a successful planter using thrillers, fillers, and spillers. This week, we are going over some different combinations of plants that you can use to change up how your planters look.

Normally in a planter, people tend to use different varieties of grass as their thriller. Doug Schroeder from Lewis says that isn't your only option. Using shrubs as a thriller is perfectly acceptable. Shrubs are also a good way to add some more color to your planter.

Vines can also be used as thrillers. Doug does recommend if you use a vine to put in some stakes in the planter so the vines can grow vertically. Lily plants are also another solid option for thrillers.

Ferns are also a great option to add to your planter if you want to add a little shade to it.

You can use additional plants as your fillers and spillers. Doug says the most important things to keep in mind when choosing your fillers and spillers are color and texture.