OYO: Planting a Victory Garden

With warmer weather on the way and most of us staying home, now is the perfect time to start your garden. In this week's Owning Your Outdoors, our yard and garden expert Doug Schroeder from Lewis, explains what a Victory Garden is and what you need to do to get started.

Doug explains Victory Gardens were first started during World War II as a way for families to save money and still provide food during tough times. If you're looking to start a garden, you need to sun, access to water, and good soil nutrients. It's important to replace soil nutrients each year.

Once you get a good plan in place, you shouldn't plant everything at once. Doug recommends planting in phases, first with hardy vegetables (ones that can handle a freeze) followed by semi-hardy vegetables, and finally, summer vegetables. You also have to remember to properly space your plants.

You should also keep in mind what vegetables you're planting next to each other. Some vegetables grow better when planted next to particular plants since they're not competing for nutrients.

Doug says it's important to start small and gardens are a great way to grow healthy food you know is safe.