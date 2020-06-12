OYO Preparing for the Heat

After having a few hot and windy days recently, it might be a good idea to start preparing your yard and garden for the summer heat arriving this summer.

When it comes to your lawn, Doug Schroeder from Lewis says it's best to make sure you raise up the mower deck and not cut your grass too short. If you cut it too short, the grass won't be able to retain as much moisture and will start to go dormant and turn brown. It's also best to mow your yard when it's cooler and not in the heat of the day.

When it comes to your plants, Doug recommends giving them a "summer haircut." Go ahead and trim back the plant a little bit so it can retain a little more moisture and not dry out. Fertilizing your plants is also a wise thing to do.

Doug says adding some mulch to your landscaping is also a great idea. If you apply some mulch, that will help the soil and landscaping retain moisture.