OYO: Adding tropicals to your planters

This week on Owning Your Outdoors, Doug Schroeder gives us some information about another type of plant you can use in your planters -- tropicals.

Doug says there are two types of tropical plants. There are a few who prefer the shade and will start to roll up if they receive too much sun. Some of those include caladium and colocasia. These plants would do well on northern and eastern sides of your home where there is less direct sunlight.

There are other tropical plants that enjoy receiving a lot of sunshine. One of the most popular sun-loving plants to use is canna. Doug says they are a great plant to use since they are in bloom all summer long and have many different colors. Another popular choice is hibiscus.

It is also important to make sure you are using a properly-sized planter for your plant. If you have a bigger plant, make sure you use a bigger container for it. A smaller container would inhibit the plant's growth.