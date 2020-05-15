Oahe Speedway to begin season Memorial Day weekend without fans

A drag racing track near Pierre has announced plans to begin its 2020 season, but with some major changes due to COVID-19.

The Oahe Speedway will begin its drag racing season on Memorial Day weekend, though the races will be held without spectators "for the foreseeable future."

The Oahe Racers Association issued a press release Friday saying they plan on operating all races while following CDC guidelines on social distancing and personal protective equipment.

"It is the hope of the Oahe Racers Association that the threat of this pandemic will be mitigated and the Speedway can return to normal operations early this racing season," the release stated.

Racing at the “Dam Fast Track,” located 14 miles north of PIerre, begins on Memorial Day Weekend, with the Speedway presenting NHRA Championship Drag Racing every other weekend through Labor Day Weekend.

Detailed schedule information is available at the speedway's website.