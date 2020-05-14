Oahe YMCA reopens; Summer Day Camp still scheduled

The Oahe YMCA in Pierre is reopening after the facility closed its doors to the public on March 15th, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff and members will receive temperature checks and screened with health questions. They've also set up sanitizing stations and social distancing guidance.

Officials say they still plan to offer a Summer Day Camp for kids which begins June 1.

"They typically see upwards of 125 kids per day, so we're trying to be innovative, reinvent how this looks. Everything from drop-off to pick-up to everything in between, how we can make it the best summer possible, understanding that parents are going to be called back to work as well, so we've got to step up with that childcare piece," said CEO Aaron Fabel.

The Oahe YMCA will re-open with modified hours for now. Those hours are Monday through Friday from 6 am to 8 pm and Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm.

The facility will be closed to the public on Sundays for cleaning.