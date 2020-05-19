Odyssey Entertainment purchases land for new theater in Aberdeen

Aberdeen is one step closer to getting a new state-of-the-art movie theater.

Odyssey Entertainment announced Tuesday it has purchased five acres of land just off Milwaukee Avenue SE, near the Aberdeen mall.

The site will be the home of a planned eight-screen cinema. Odyssey announced plans to build the theater back in March.

The theater will feature stadium seating with powered recliners throughout, and the lobby will feature expanded food choices as well as a beer and wine bar.

Odyssey Entertainment owns 10 theaters across the Midwest, including one in Watertown.