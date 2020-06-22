Officer expected to be okay after getting dragged by car

According to Sgt. Chris Treadway with the Sioux Falls Police Department, an officer was dragged by a car early Sunday morning in Downtown Sioux Falls. Officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Downtown at about 3:15 a.m. after someone called to report an assault.

Officers found the suspect and asked the juvenile driver to stop the vehicle. The suspect did not listen but got stopped in traffic. According to Treadway, when an officer tried to shut the car off, the juvenile rolled up the window and trapped the officer's arm. The officer was dragged for a short period of time but was not injured.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody. Charges are pending against the juvenile driver.