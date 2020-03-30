Officials: 2nd death attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota

North Dakota officials say a second person has died from complications of the coronavirus in the state.

The victim is a woman in her 80s from McHenry County in north-central North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions and acquired COVID-19 through community spread. The other person who died was also elderly.

Health officials also said Monday that 11 additional people have tested positive for the cornavirus, bringing the state total to 109 cases. Gov. Doug Burgum said Sunday he has requested a major presidential disaster declaration as the number of cases continues to increase.

