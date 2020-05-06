Officials confirm 5 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota

State health officials say five more people in South Dakota have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state's total deaths due to the disease to 29.

The state also confirmed 58 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,779.

However, the state's total active cases dropped due 82 additional recoveries reported Wednesday. 773 cases are currently active in the state, down from 802 on Tuesday.

Seventy-two people are currently hospitalized, down from 75.

The five new deaths reported Wednesday mark the biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 deaths the state has recorded so far. All five are in Minnehaha County.

