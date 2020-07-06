Officials confirm weekend tornado in McPherson County

A confirmed tornado touched down this weekend in northern South Dakota, officials say.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down around 7:35 p.m. Saturday three miles northwest of Wetonka in McPherson County.

Assessors confirmed the tornado after surveying the damage left behind. The NWS tweeted photos of at least one building that appeared to be completely destroyed.

No one was hurt in the storm.

The tornado was rated as an EF-2 with peak wind speeds estimated at 115 miles per hour.

Wetonka is located roughly 25 miles northeast of Aberdeen.