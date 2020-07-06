Officials identify teen killed in Douglas County rollover

Authorities have released the name of the Iowa teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in south-central South Dakota.

Sixteen-year-old Joseph Carle of Council Bluffs, Iowa died in Thursday's crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Highway Patrol says Carle was driving an SUV on a gravel road two miles south of New Holland when he lost control, went into the ditch and rolled. He was thrown from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Carle was not wearing a seat belt.

No one else was involved in the crash.