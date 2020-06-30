Officials identify victim in fatal Yankton crash involving police chase

Authorities have released the name of the woman who they say was killed in a crash while being pursued by law enforcement in Yankton.

Thirty-five-year-old Adrienne Whitefeather of Vermillion died in the June 22 crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Yankton County Sheriff's Office and Yankton Police were pursuing a car that had been reported stolen, when the driver lost control on a curve and crashed into a pickup.

Whitefeather, who was driving the car, later died from her injuries.

The 32-year-old man driving the pickup received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say neither driver was wearing a seat belt.