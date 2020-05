County officials are reminding residents they must wear a face mask before entering Lincoln and Minnehaha county courthouses.

Second Circuit Court Judge Robin Houwman issued the initial order on April 22, requiring who enters either courthouse building to wear protective facial coverings such as a mask, scarf, or bandana.

On Tuesday, the county sent out a reminder about the order, saying security staff in Minnehaha County have turned away a number of visitors who were unaware of the order.