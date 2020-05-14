Officials to begin mass testing South Dakota nursing homes next week

State health officials have announced an ambitious plan to test all residents and staff at every South Dakota nursing home and assisted living center over the next few weeks.

Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon announced the plan Thursday, saying mass testing events focusing on vulnerable populations will begin next week.

Malsam-Rysdon said on the first week, officials will focus on testing residents in nursing homes and attached assisted living centers in counties where COVID-19 is already widespread. She estimated the state will test around 7,400 residents and staff members during this phase.

The second week, the state will begin testing nursing homes in areas where COVID-19 is not yet widespread. This will involve an estimated 10,200 tests.

Malsam-Rysdon said weeks three and four will focus on remaining assisted living centers. She estimates around 4,300 residents and staff will be tested during this phase.

This effort comes as COVID-19 continues to take a toll on residents of nursing homes and assisted living centers. Both Good Samaritan Sioux Falls Village and Touchmark at All Saints have reported several deaths due to the disease.

Officials will also perform increased testing on South Dakota's Native American Reservations. Malsam-Rysdon said this will begin next week for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Tribe in northeast South Dakota.

Malsam-Rysdon said following mass testing, the state will continue with random testing among more vulnerable populations in an effort to continue to monitor the spread of the virus.

Gov. Kristi Noem said officials expect the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to rise as the state ramps up testing.

Maslam-Rysdon said part of the reason the state is going forward with the mass testing events is that testing supply chains have improved. She said people who display COVID-19 symptoms will still be able to get tested in South Dakota.