State health officials are warning about a possible COVID-19 exposure risk involving a Mitchell restaurant.

An employee who works at Blarney's Sports Bar and Grill in Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The employee worked Saturday, May 2 from 5-11 p.m. while able to spread the virus.

Officials are asking anyone who visited the restaurant that day to monitor for symptoms for the next two weeks.