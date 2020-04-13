Officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at 2 Sioux Falls Walmarts

State health officials have issued a warning about potential COVID-19 exposure after employees at two different Walmart locations in Sioux Falls tested positive for the disease.

The individuals worked at the Walmart on Arrowhead Parkway and the store on S. Minnesota Avenue, according to South Dakota Department of Health spokesperson Derrick Haskins.

The employee at the Arrowhead Parkway location worked in the electronics department at the following times:

Saturday, April 4, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 from 4-10 p.m.

Monday, April 6 from 5-10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7 from 5-10 p.m.

The employee at the Minnesota Avenue store worked as a cashier at the following times:

Saturday, April 4 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, April 5 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Haskins said both employees worked at a point they could have transmitted the virus. Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited the Walmart locations during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.