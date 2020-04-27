Officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at Sioux Falls business

South Dakota health officials are warning about a potential COVID-19 exposure risk at a Sioux Falls Business.

An employee at Thornton Flooring was diagnosed with the disease Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

Officials say the employee worked at the following times while able to transmit the virus to others:

* Thursday, April 16 – 8 am-5 pm

* Friday, April 17 – 8 am-5 pm

* Saturday, April 18 – 9 am-4 pm

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.