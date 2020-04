South Dakota health officials are warning about a potential COVID-19 exposure in Sioux Falls after an employee at a casino tested positive.

The employee works at Deuces Casino on 800 E. 8th Street, officials announced Thursday.

The employee worked Friday, April 10 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and again on Saturday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The CDC is providing a digital screening tool to help people monitor whether they may have the disease.