Officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at three Sioux Falls business

State health officials are announcing three more Sioux Falls businesses where employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee at Rockin Robin’s Casino and Café at 1420 East 10th Street, has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

Friday, April 24- 4 pm- Midnight

An employee at Bogey’s Bar and Grill located at 815 S. Marion Road, has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

Saturday, April 25-11 am- 6 pm

Sunday, April 26 - 11 am- 6pm

An employee working at Fireside Lounge and Casino at 3221 S Carolyn Ave, has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

Sunday, April 26- 4 pm- Midnight

Health officials say due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited these businesses during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

