Oglala Sioux leader charged with driving drunk, threatening

The president of the Oglala Sioux is accused of driving drunk on the tribe's reservation, the only one in South Dakota that bans alcohol.

A criminal complaint charges 34-year-old Julian Bear Runner with driving while intoxicated and also with threatening a man in Manderson last weekend.

The Rapid City Journal reports charges were filed Tuesday by tribal Attorney General Scott James. Bear Runner did not immediately return a call Wednesday seeking comment.

The complaint says Bear Runner had a blood alcohol content of 0.10% when a tribal officer administered a test. Bear Runner also is accused of telling man he planned to assault him.

