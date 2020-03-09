Oglala ban tribal employee travel, urge public to stay away

The Oglala Sioux president is suspending all travel for tribal employees and is urging people who don't live on the reservation to stay away because of the international outbreak of coronavirus.

Julian Bear Runner has called an emergency meeting Monday morning to address the travel ban he's enacted for tribal employees effective immediately.

He asked that all tribal members practice good hygiene and take precautions if they travel to areas that have been exposed to the virus, airports and other public places.

The Rapid City Journal says Bear Runner is also discouraging the general public from coming onto the Pine Ridge Reservation to visit.

