On Juneteenth South Dakotans celebrate and push for state-recognized holiday

June 19th is an important day in American history. It is known as Juneteenth, a day to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. 155 years ago. And all across the nation, folks are celebrating this holiday, including in Sioux Falls.

Governor Noem even issued a Juneteenth proclamation for June 19th, 2020. However, South Dakota remains one of three states that don't recognize Juneteenth as an annual state holiday. It’s something Sioux Falls community members would like to see change.

“One of the things that got my attention is when I found out there were only three states left. It was North Dakota, South Dakota, and Hawaii,” said South Dakota Senator Reynold Nesiba.

So Senator Nesiba drafted a senate bill he plans to introduce during the 2021 legislative session that would permanently make Juneteenth a state holiday in South Dakota.

“It's really a step towards liberty and justice for all. And I think right now at this moment in South Dakota and across the country, we need holidays and events that unify us that bring us together as a country. And Juneteenth is a holiday we can all celebrate the end of the violent oppressive system that was slavery and a celebration that must have happened on June 19th, 1865 when people found out that they were no longer slaves, but that they were free.

Sioux Falls resident Curtis G. Wilson Jr. says Juneteenth is all about unity.

”Even though this day specifically at this time is about our people, but it’s about those who are supporting what our people are going through to all come together,” said Wilson Jr.

Patrick Wilson, Owner of Nrdvana agrees.

“It’s about our brothers and sisters, your brother and sisters, their brother and sisters being free. It’s about recognizing that change does take time, but that change needs to happen as well,” said Wilson.

Both men would also like to see Juneteenth honored as an official holiday in South Dakota.

”Definitely, we need to remember where we came from, the steps we went through to get to this point,” said Wilson Jr.

Curtis along with help from his brother Patrick held a barbecue at Sertoma Park to celebrate. It was supposed to be a small get-together with friends and family. But thanks to social media, it grew into something bigger as others in the community showed interest and wanted to come out and celebrate as well.

It was a private event, but they allowed public access. They believe Juneteenth is an important day to come together, so they didn't want to exclude anyone. During the barbecue, they focused on spreading a positive message: unity.

They also decided to use this as an opportunity to raise money to purchase a wheelchair for a local man who became paralyzed after a diving accident at Wall Lake. As well as donate any leftover money to the African American History Museum.

