Once closed for good; Mitchell drive-in reopens during pandemic

A movie theatre owner in Mitchell is adapting to the Coronavirus temporarily closing his business.

Jeff Logan is reopening the Starlite Drive-In Theatre in Mitchell so people can still enjoy movies while social distancing.

When Jeff Logan closed the gates to the Starlite Drive-In Theatre in 2013, he didn’t ever expect to open them again.

Especially, not during a pandemic.

Starlite Drive-In Theatre owner Jeff Logan said, “It’s been closed the last seven years and we really didn’t think we would reopen it, but now with the Coronavirus and social distancing being encouraged we thought that this really provides a wonderful opportunity for people to get out.”

Jeff Logan owns the movie theatre in Mitchell and has also owned the Starlite since 1976 and says a drive-in theatre requires much more work.

“You’re running a theatre, but you’re also mending fences and landscaping. You’re mowing and trimming the landscape, and still doing all of those things and maintaining buildings,” Logan said.

Logan says he’s heavily dependent on the weather, and daylight savings time can cause movies to run late into the night.

However, with the Coronavirus pandemic he says now is the perfect time to reopen his outdoor theatre.

Logan added, “As far as watching the movie, you’re in your car or sitting beside it and you can maintain perfect social distancing.”

And what’s a movie without popcorn?

The Starlite crew is making it easier to buy your favorite snacks.

"We have an app. You’ll be able to order food on the app and pay for on the app with a credit card.” Logan continued, “When your order is ready, we can send a text and you walk up to the window, pick up your order, and go back to your car.”

At the end of the day, when the sun goes down and the projector turns on, Logan says he’s excited.

"It is exciting. It’s a lot of work, but it’s exciting the drive-in is always fun. It’s fun to operate because you’re outdoors and you’ve got the big picture and it’s a little more casual,” said Logan.