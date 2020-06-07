One dead after plane crash at Sioux Falls Regional Airport

One man is dead after a twin-engine cargo aircraft crashed at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport early Sunday morning.

Dan Letellier, Executive Director of Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD), says the plane crashed during takeoff around 4:15 Sunday morning.

Letellier says the pilot, an adult man, was the only person on board the plane at the time of the crash.

Letellier says the plane was headed from Everett, Washington to Huron, South Dakota when it diverted to Sioux Falls from its original course due to severe weather coming through the area overnight. That was just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

Letellier says the plane was only at FSD for a few hours, and had refueled before takeoff.

Letellier says Air Traffic Control was not on duty at the time of the crash, because they are not on scheduled duty at that time.

According to Letellier, the incident will not impact FSD regular air traffic.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to be in Sioux Falls Sunday afternoon to continue the investigation.