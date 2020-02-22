One dead in Hennepin County plane crash

One person has died in a small plane after it crashed in Hennepin County according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release from Hennepin County, a report was received at around 11:15 a.m. Saturday regarding a plane crash in the area of the Crow Hassan Park Reserve in the northwestern part of the county.

Once they arrived at the scene, emergency responders discovered a small-engine aircraft with one occupant who was declared dead at the scene. The sheriff's office and other personnel are continuing to maintain a perimeter at the scene until federal investigators arrive.

"Our deepest sympathy goes to the friends and family of the deceased," Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said. "We will continue to work with federal and local investigators to gather additional information."

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Three Rivers Park District Public Safety Personnel, Rogers Police and Fire, North Memorial EMS and an aviation unit from the Minnesota State Patrol responded to the scene.