One person dead, another injured in two-vehicle crash Friday

One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday at 7:23 p.m. east of Burke.

A car was heading east on U.S. Highway 18 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck.

The 16-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 29-year-old man driving the truck sustained life-threatening injuries and was transferred by ambulance to the Burke hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital.