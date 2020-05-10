One dead, three injured in crash near Parker

A 25-year-old man died and three others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Saturday at 11:25 a.m. north of Parker.

A truck with three passengers was northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when it moved to the southbound lane to avoid a collision with a car that was traveling southbound in the wrong lane.

The car moved back into the southbound lane where the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the car died at the scene of the crash and the three passengers in the truck were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Passengers in the truck were wearing seat belts, but investigators are still determining if a seatbelt was used in the car.