One man arrested following shooting in northwest Iowa

Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance involving a shooting inside a residence on Dove Avenue northwest of Ireton.

When deputies arrived they discovered a 58-year-old man inside the residence had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, sheriff's deputies arrested Gregg Winterfeld of Spirit Lake, Iowa for second-degree murder.

An additional person was inside the residence at the time of the shooting and was unharmed.

The victim has been transported to the Iowa State Crime Lab in Ankeny, Iowa for an autopsy.