One man injured in motorcycle crash

Sgt. Kevin Henkel with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a 54-year-old man crashed his motorcycle Monday night about 7:30 PM in Sioux Falls.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Sgt. Henkel said the 54-year-old man was driving southbound on Westport Avenue near Benson Road when he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and went off the road.

He was thrown from his motorcycle. The investigation is ongoing, but we do expect to learn more from Tuesday's police briefing at 10:30 AM.

Check back with this story as we learn more about this developing story.