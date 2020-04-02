One new death as Minnesota's COVID-19 cases rise to 742

One more Minnesota resident has died from COVID-19, raising the state's total to 18.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that confirmed cases continued to rise, with 53 new cases of of Thursday for a total of 742 since the outbreak began. But 373 of those patients have recovered.

Officials caution that those numbers are low because not everyone qualifies for testing. Seventy-five patients were hospitalized Thursday, a jump of 21 since Wednesday, with 38 in intensive care, up 11 from Wednesday.

The median age of those who've died is 83.

