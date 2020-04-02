One person dies after crash west of Sioux Falls

According to Sgt. Mason Braun with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, one person died because a crash Wednesday afternoon west of Sioux Falls.

There were two cars involved in it, and three people had to be taken to the hospital. One of them was pronounced dead there.

The crash is still being investigated, but Sgt. Braun said it happened about 5:30 PM Wednesday in the area of West Benson Road and North La Mesa Drive.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the Sioux Falls Police Department and Crime Lab, the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Minnehaha County Emergency Management, and the Crooks Fire Department all assisted on scene.