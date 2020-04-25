One person dies in house fire in Charles City, Iowa

One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in northeastern Iowa.

The Charles City Fire Department said the blaze was reported about 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and determined the fire was confined to the kitchen area.

The victim was found during a search of the home.

Fire officials say the victim was alone in the home.

An investigation determined that the fire was likely caused by cooking materials overheating.

